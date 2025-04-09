PBKS vs CSK: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Batting first after winning the toss, PBKS posted 219-6 on the board and then restricted CSK to 201-5. Chennai thus suffered their fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2025.

Young opener Priyansh Arya (103 off 42) played a sensational knock for PBKS even as CSK kept striking at the other end. The left-handed batter, who was dismissed for a golden duck in the last game, this time smacked the first ball from Khaleel Ahmed for a maximum. Another six followed in the same over as Punjab got off to a rollicking start.

The 24-year-old raced to a 39-ball hundred, breaking multiple records along the way. The youngster struck two consecutive sixes off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 12th over. He raced to a century in the next over, clobbering Matheesha Pathirana for 6,6,6,4. Arya's spectacular innings ended when he was caught at the fence off Noor Ahmad's bowling. His stunning knock featured seven fours and nine sixes.

While Arya was on a boundary-hitting mission at one end, Punjab lost Prabhsimran Singh (0), skipper Shreyas Iyer (9) and Marcus Stoinis (4) inside the powerplay. Nehal Wadhera (9) and Glenn Maxwell (1) then fell in one over to Ashwin. Shashank Singh (52* off 36) and Marco Jansen (34* off 19), however, put the finishing touches on the innings, adding an unbroken 65 for the seventh wicket.

CSK fall short in yet another chase

Set to chase 220, CSK got off to a solid start as opener Rachin Ravindra (36 off 23) and Devon Conway (69 off 49) added 61 in under seven overs. Maxwell, however, foxed Ravindra and had him stumped. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) fell cheaply as he was caught at short mid-wicket off Lockie Ferguson.

CSK hopes were raised when Conway and Shivam Dube (42 off 27) featured in a third-wicket stand of 89. Ferguson, however, produced a brilliant slower ball to knock over Dube. MS Dhoni came into bat at No. 5 and played an impressive cameo (27 off 12 balls). Conway, however, was retired out as he failed to produce the big hits. In the end, 201 was all CSK managed despite an improved effort.

PBKS vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Arya scored a sensational hundred for PBKS, and was the straightforward choice for the Player of the Match. Shashank (52*) did a good finishing job. With the ball, Ferguson picked up two quick wickets. For CSK, Ashwin and Khaleel claimed two scalps each. In the chase, Conway scored a valiant half-century.

