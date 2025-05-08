  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • PBKS vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

PBKS vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified May 08, 2025 07:00 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
Punjab Kings have been one of the top-performing sides in IPL 2025. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 58 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. PBKS are third in the points table, with 15 points from 11 matches. On the other hand, DC are in fifth position, with 13 points from 11 games.

Ad

A win for Punjab on Thursday will push them to the top of the points table. It will also keep them in contention for a top two finish. PBKS beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in their previous match in Dharamsala. Batting first, Punjab posted an imposing total of 236-5 and then restricted LSG to 199-7. Both their batting and bowling are in great shape.

After a great start to their IPL 2025 campaign, Delhi now find themselves in do-or-die territory. Their batting has been below par in the last few matches and, in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they crumbled to 29-5. DC were lucky to escape with one point thanks to the weather in Hyderabad. However, they need to pull up their socks before it's too late.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Delhi have met 33 times in the IPL, with PBKS having a slender 17-16 lead in the head-to-head battle. The teams will be clashing for the first time in IPL 2025 in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 17

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 16

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in Dharamsala

Punjab and Delhi have met four times in the IPL in Dharamsala, with both teams winning two games each. When the sides last met at the venue in May 2023, DC beat PBKS by 15 runs.

Ad

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 2

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals matches

Delhi have won three of the last five matches played against Punjab in the IPL. PBKS, however, beat DC in the most recent encounter between the two sides, registering a four-wicket triumph in Mohali in March 2024.

Ad
Ad

Here's a short summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals games.

  • PBKS (177/6) beat DC (174/9) by 4 wickets, March 23, 2024
  • DC (213/2) beat PBKS (198/8) by 15 runs, May 17, 2023
  • PBKS (167/7) beat DC (136/8) by 31 runs, May 13, 2023
  • DC (159/7) beat PBKS (142/9) by 17 runs, May 16, 2022
  • DC (119/1) beat PBKS (115) by 9 wickets, April 20, 2022
About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications