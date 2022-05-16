PBKS vs DC memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Delhi Capitals (DC) improved their playoff chances by notching up a comfortable 17-run win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 64th match of IPL 2022 on Monday (May 16). DC have now equaled RCB's point tally of 14 and climbed to fourth position in the points table.

Earlier in the night, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the coin toss and invited opponents to bat first as he thought the dew might make life easier in the second innings. Liam Livingstone gave PBKS an ideal start by dismissing in-form David Warner for a golden duck off the first ball of the match.

However, Sarfaraz Khan (32) and Mitchell Marsh played an aggressive brand of cricket after that to help DC recover well from a poor start. Arshdeep Singh broke a promising 51-run stand by sending Sarfaraz Khan to the pavilion in the fifth over.

Mitchell Marsh (63) then stitched a 47-run partnership with Lalit Yadav (24) to stabilize the innings. Liam Livingstone (3/27) and Arshdeep Singh (3/37) chipped away with wickets after that stand and put PBKS ahead in the contest. Amidst all this, Marsh batted well at one end and bought up his second half-century of the season. His responsible knock helped DC reach 159/7 after 20 overs.

Jonny Bairstow (28) got Punjab Kings off to a flier with some lusty blows in the chase. Anrich Nortje pulled curtains on his cameo by rushing him with a pacy short ball in the fourth over. Shikhar Dhawan (19) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (4) also departed soon after within the powerplay, leaving PBKS at 54/3 at the end of the sixth over. Shardul Thakur picked up both their wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel (both 2/14) then spun a web around the Punjab batters and destroyed their middle order. Only Jitesh Sharma (44 in 34 balls) waged a lone battle to give his side a glimmer of hope. However, Shardul Thakur returned to dismiss Jitesh and Rabada in the 18th over to deliver a knock-out punch to the opposition. Eventually, PBKS could muster only 142/9 in the second innings.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the crucial encounter between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. They expressed their reactions to the same through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Welcome to the club Mayank Agarwal Welcome to the club Mayank Agarwal https://t.co/8P4IyU6hkk

Sagar @sagarcasm Chances of Punjab qualifying right now: Chances of Punjab qualifying right now: https://t.co/KHtXYOActx

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2022 Livingstone after dismissing Warner and Pant with off spin and Powell with leg spin #DCvPBKS Livingstone after dismissing Warner and Pant with off spin and Powell with leg spin #DCvPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/ZL7vMmY5x8

Edited by Puranjay Dixit