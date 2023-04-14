PBKS vs GT: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Bowling first, GT held PBKS to 153/8. Opener Shubman Gill then guided Gujarat’s chase with a sublime 67 off 49 balls.

Gujarat got off to a solid start in the chase as Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 19) and Gill added 48 in 4.4 overs. Saha looked in great form, smashing Arshdeep Singh for four boundaries in the third over.

The impressive stand ended when the keeper-batter pulled Kagiso Rabada to deep square leg. With the wicket, the South African became the quickest to claim 100 IPL scalps, reaching the milestone in his 64th match.

Sai Sudharsan fell for 19 off 20, top-edging a pull off Arshdeep to deep fine leg. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya perished for 8, miscuing a bit hit off Harpreet Brar. Gill went on to bring up yet another half-century, lofting Rahul Chahar for a four.

There was drama in the last over again, with Gill being cleaned up by Sam Curran as he missed a wild heave.

The equation came down to four off two balls. Ice-cool Rahul Tewatia produced a scoop over fine leg for four to clinch victory for Gujarat with one ball to spare.

Gujarat bowlers combine to restrict Punjab to 153/8

Bowling first after winning the toss, Gujarat bowlers came up with a clinical effort to restrict Punjab to 153/8. PBKS got off to a poor start, losing Prabhsimran Singh (0) in the first over as he flicked a delivery from Mohammed Shami straight to short midwicket.

In a major setback for the batting side, skipper Shikhar Dhawan also perished for 8. He chipped down the track and tried to loft Josh Little over mid-on, but erred in timing and ended up giving a simple catch.

Matthew Short looked impressive, smashing six fours and a six. However, he fell for 36 off 24, cleaned up by a googly from Rashid Khan. Jitesh Sharma (25) was the next to go, nicking a delivery from Mohit Sharma to the keeper. GT took a smart review to get the decision in their favor.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20 off 26) struggled for rhythm before lofting a full toss from Alzarri Joseph to deep midwicket. Shahrukh Khan came in and smashed a couple of sixes, but at the other end Curran fell for a run-a-ball 22, pulling a short ball from Mohit to deep midwicket.

Shahrukh was run-out in the last over, attempting an extra run off a misfield. His 9-ball 22, however, ensured that Punjab at least crossed 150.

PBKS vs GT: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Mohit stood out for Gujarat on his debut for the franchise, registering excellent figures of 2/18. Gill guided the chase with a mature half-century.

For PBKS, Short top-scored with a swift 36. Curran scored 22 and picked up a wicket as well.

GT pacer Mohit was named Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling effort.

