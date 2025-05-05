PBKS vs LSG (4/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Sent into bat, PBKS posted an impressive total of 236-5 and then held LSG to 199-7. With the win, Punjab moved to second position in the points table. Lucknow are in seventh place, with 10 points from 11 games.

Batting first, PBKS lost Priyansh Arya (1) in the first over as he mistimed a big hit off Akash Singh. Prabhsimran Singh (91 off 48), however, notched up his third consecutive half-century in IPL 2025. He featured in a rollicking second-wicket stand of 48 with Josh Inglis (30 off 14). Inglis slammed Mayank Yadav for three consecutive sixes in the second over.

Prabhsimran also took on Mayank in his next over and smashed the fast bowler for two sixes and a four. After Inglis was caught on the fence off Akash's bowling, Prabhsimran and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 off 25) added 78 for the third wicket. Shreyas missed out on a fifty as he miscued a tossed up delivery from Digvesh Rathi.

Prabhsimran slammed six fours and seven sixes before perishing in the penultimate over to Rathi. Shashank Singh (33* off 15) and Marcus Stoinis (15* off 5) played handy cameos to push Punjab past 230.

Arshdeep Singh's brilliance sinks LSG

Chasing a huge total, Lucknow got off to a disastrous start, losing their top three inside five overs. Arshdeep Singh (3-16) picked up all the three big wickets. Mitchell Marsh (0) skied a length ball and, in the same over, Aiden Markram (13) chopped one onto his stumps. Arshdeep had his third when trapped Nicholas Pooran (6) leg before with a full delivery.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's poor run continued as he fell to Azmatullah Omarzai for 18. He lost his bat attempting a swipe and was caught at deep point. David Miller (11) also perished cheaply, trying to go after Omarzai. Ayush Badoni (74 off 40) and Abdul Samad (45 off 24) played valiant knocks, but PBKS won with ease.

PBKS vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Prabhsimran was superb for Punjab, hammering 91 off just 48 balls, while skipper Shreyas chipped in with 45. With the ball, Arshdeep (3-16) was outstanding, while Omarzai impressed with 2-33.

For Lucknow, Akash and Rathi claimed two scalps each. In the chase, Badoni contributed a fighting 74 and Ayush Badoni a quick-fire 45.

Prabhsimran was named Player of the Match for his excellent knock.

