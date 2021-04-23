PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Having lost three matches on the bounce, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to revive their campaign when they face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 17 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 23).

PBKS have found some early success, as KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first at a ground which has aided the team batting second in the previous two matches.

After making a combined seven changes across their two games, the Mohali-based franchise has made just one change from their nine-wicket loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has come in as a like-for-like replacement for Murugan Ashwin.

PBKS have gone in with a four-pronged bowling attack comprising two seamers and as many spinners. Their Caribbean-dominated overseas picks include Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen.

MI, on the other hand, have fielded the same players which went down to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 6 wickets on Tuesday. In addition to a plethora of all-rounders, Rohit Sharma can avail the services of two specialist pacers and as many spinners. Their overseas players are Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard and Trent Boult.

PBKS vs MI – Today Match Playing 11

PBKS playing 11: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

PBKS vs MI – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Chettithody Shamshuddin

3rd umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match referee: Vengalil Narayan Kutty