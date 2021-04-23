PBKS vs MI memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Punjab Kings returned to the winning track in IPL 2021 with a fantastic performance against the Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

KL Rahul won the toss and invited the two-time defending champions to bat first on a sticky and damp surface at Chepauk. The Mumbai Indians lost Quinton de Kock early, but skipper Rohit Sharma held one end and scored 63 runs off 52 deliveries.

Suryakumar Yadav had a 79-run partnership with Rohit for the third wicket, but he handed a catch to Chris Gayle just before the slog overs. Unfortunately, none of the other batsmen could support Rohit much. The likes of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya struggled against the Punjab Kings bowlers.

Ravi Bishnoi, playing his first match in IPL 2021, was excellent with the ball. Even Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda played their roles to perfection, while Mohammed Shami picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma in the 18th over.

Chasing 132 runs, the Punjab Kings got off to a great start thanks to a 53-run opening stand between skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. After Agarwal's dismissal, Chris Gayle joined hands with Rahul in the middle. The two batsmen stitched an unbeaten 79-run stand for the second wicket to guide their team home.

The Punjab Kings snapped their 3-match losing streak in IPL 2021 with this win. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians ended their Chennai leg with two consecutive defeats.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between PBKS and MI

The IPL 2021 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings featured several entertaining moments. Here are the top ten memes from this IPL 2021 contest.

