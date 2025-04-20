PBKS vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 37 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20. This PBKS vs RCB clash will be the first match of the double-header. While Punjab have 10 points from seven games, RCB have eight points, with four wins and three losses.

Ad

The two sides met at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. In a contest reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain, PBKS got the better of RCB by five wickets. Sent into bat, Bengaluru were held to 95-9 as four Punjab bowlers claimed two wickets each. In the chase, PBKS lost a few early wickets, but Nehal Wadhera (33* off 19) played a fine cameo to guide them home.

Ad

Trending

The result on Friday meant that RCB remained winless at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025. They would, however, like to forget the loss against Punjab and start afresh in Mullanpur. As for PBKS, their aim will be to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025 and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Bengaluru have met 34 times in the IPL, with PBKS having a 18-16 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The hosts will take some confidence from their recent win over Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 34

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 18

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 16

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in Mullanpur

Punjab and Bengaluru will be playing in Mullanpur for the first time. At PBKS' old home ground, the PCA Stadium in Mohali, the two sides clashed eight times in the IPL, with RCB winning five matches and Punjab three.

Ad

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - N/A

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

Bengaluru have won three of the last five matches against Punjab in the IPL. RCB won three consecutive matches between 2023 and 2024 before PBKS ended the streak at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games.

PBKS (98/5) beat RCB (95/9) by 5 wickets, April 18, 2025

RCB (241/7) beat PBKS (181) by 60 runs, May 9, 2024

RCB (178/6) beat PBKS (176/6) by 4 wickets, March 25, 2024

RCB (174/4) beat PBKS (150) by 24 runs, April 20, 2023

PBKS (209/9) beat RCB (155/9) by 54 runs, May 13, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More