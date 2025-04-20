  • home icon
PBKS vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 20, 2025 04:00 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against each other once again. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 37 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20. This PBKS vs RCB clash will be the first match of the double-header. While Punjab have 10 points from seven games, RCB have eight points, with four wins and three losses.

The two sides met at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. In a contest reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain, PBKS got the better of RCB by five wickets. Sent into bat, Bengaluru were held to 95-9 as four Punjab bowlers claimed two wickets each. In the chase, PBKS lost a few early wickets, but Nehal Wadhera (33* off 19) played a fine cameo to guide them home.

The result on Friday meant that RCB remained winless at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025. They would, however, like to forget the loss against Punjab and start afresh in Mullanpur. As for PBKS, their aim will be to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025 and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Bengaluru have met 34 times in the IPL, with PBKS having a 18-16 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The hosts will take some confidence from their recent win over Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 34

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 18

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 16

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in Mullanpur

Punjab and Bengaluru will be playing in Mullanpur for the first time. At PBKS' old home ground, the PCA Stadium in Mohali, the two sides clashed eight times in the IPL, with RCB winning five matches and Punjab three.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - N/A

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

Bengaluru have won three of the last five matches against Punjab in the IPL. RCB won three consecutive matches between 2023 and 2024 before PBKS ended the streak at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games.

  • PBKS (98/5) beat RCB (95/9) by 5 wickets, April 18, 2025
  • RCB (241/7) beat PBKS (181) by 60 runs, May 9, 2024
  • RCB (178/6) beat PBKS (176/6) by 4 wickets, March 25, 2024
  • RCB (174/4) beat PBKS (150) by 24 runs, April 20, 2023
  • PBKS (209/9) beat RCB (155/9) by 54 runs, May 13, 2022

