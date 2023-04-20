PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won the toss and chosen to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, April 20.

Virat Kohli is leading the RCB side, with Faf du Plessis not available for fielding due to injury. Sam Curran, on the other hand, is captaining PBKS in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who continues to miss out due to injury. Meanwhile, hard-hitter Liam Livingstone has recovered and is part of the Punjab lineup.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Vyshak Vijaykumar, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, and Anuj Rawat.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, and Sikandar Raza.

Speaking at the toss, Curran stressed that they want to take confidence from the last game and continue their winning run.

"We will bowl first, did well in the last game and we'll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot," Curran said. "Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to step up."

Stand-in RCB skipper Kohli, on the other hand, stressed that they wanted to bat first and predicted that the wicket might get slow as the game progresses.

"Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak," Kohli said. "We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game.

"Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament."

PBKS vs RCB Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, and Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

