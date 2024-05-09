PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 58 of IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. PBKS are eighth in the points table, with eight points from 11 matches. RCB also have eight points from 11 games, but are above Punjab in the points table due to a better net run rate.

The Punjab vs Bengaluru clash would be a do-or-die encounter for both sides since the loser would be eliminated from the playoffs race. A win in their remaining matches also might not be enough for PBKS and RCB to finish in the top four. But for now, the aim of both sides would be to try and stay alive in the race.

If we look at their performance in recent matches, PBKS suffered a 28-run loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game in Dharamsala. In contrast, RCB registered a four-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Today's PBKS vs RCB toss result

Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field first. Sam Curran said:

“[It] looks like they have watered the wicket a little bit. There might be in it something early on, so we want to put RCB under pressure.”

Liam Livingstone comes in for Kagiso Rabada for Punjab. Bengaluru have also made a change - Glenn Maxwell is out and Lockie Ferguson comes in.

PBKS vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Punjab subs: Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Jitesh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Bengaluru subs: Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar

Today's PBKS vs RCB pitch report

This is same pitch as the one for the PBKS-CSK game. Daren Ganga says that there is a little more grass on this surface; a tinge of green. It looks relatively dry and it’s hard as well, he adds. The average first innings score for night matches at this venue is 195.

Today's PBKS vs RCB match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Tom Curran, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat

PBKS vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

