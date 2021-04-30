PBKS vs RCB memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a 34-run defeat against the Punjab Kings in their seventh match of IPL 2021 on Friday.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Daniel Sams got rid of Prabh Simran Singh early on, but the duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle built an 80-run partnership for the second wicket to take Punjab's total close to 100.

Following Gayle's departure, Rahul continued to attack the RCB bowlers and ended with 91 runs off 57 deliveries, hitting seven fours and five sixes in the process. He was supported by Harpreet Brar, who scored 25 runs off 17 deliveries. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with figures of 2/32 in three overs.

Chasing a total of 180, the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the in-form Devdutt Padikkal in the third over. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar could not get going in the middle as they added just 43 runs off 46 deliveries for the second wicket.

Harpreet Brar, playing his first match in IPL 2021, broke the partnership between Kohli and Patidar by dismissing the former. He then removed Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to turn the match in Punjab's favor.

Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets not long after to nearly seal the win for Punjab. Despite a fightback from Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson towards the end of the innings, RCB lost to PBKS by 34 runs.

With this defeat, RCB will stay in the third position in the IPL 2021 standings while the Kings have risen to fifth place, with six points in seven matches.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between RCB and PBKS

There were many hilarious memes on social media about Friday's game between RCB and PBKS. Here are the top ten memes from today's IPL 2021 game.

Advertisement

Finally he well performed for Punjab 😌❤#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/R9xHiZvTGK — Meme Central (@memecentral_teb) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Other team supporter to RCB after today's defeat : #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/yHCAGNI562 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Harshal- 4-0-0-53

Bumrah- 4-0-1-15



But Harshal's bday is 23 November 1990, Bumrah's birthday is 6 December 1993



23-6=17

1993-1990=3



17>>>3



So Harshal Patel>>>>Bumrah pic.twitter.com/tXiaXakquV — MK wears Mask 😷 (You should too) (@NotMK45) April 30, 2021