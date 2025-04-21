PBKS vs RCB: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 21, 2025 00:38 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli scored an impressive half-century against Punjab Kings. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Bowling first, RCB came up with an excellent effort to restrict PBKS to 157-6 and chased down the score in 18.5 overs. Bengaluru thus maintained their unbeaten streak in away matches in IPL 2025.

Sent into bat, Punjab got off to yet another flying start as their openers added 42 in 4.2 overs. The dangerous stand was broken when Priyansh Arya (22 off 15) miscued one off Krunal Pandya. Prabhsimran Singh (33 off 17) also fell to the RCB left-arm spinner. Krunal was in the action again, this time as fielder, as he took a stunning catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer (6 off 10) off Romario Shepherd's bowling.

Things went from bad to worse for PBKS as the in-form Nehal Wadhera (5) was run out following a horrible mix-up with Josh Inglis. Suyash Sharma then cleaned up Inglis (29) and Marcus Stoinis (1) in one over.

Shashank Singh (31* off 33) and Marco Jansen (25* off 20) combined to drag the team total past 150.

Kohli, Padikkal star in RCB's chase

Chasing 158, RCB lost Phil Salt (1) in the first over as he edged an attempted pull off Arshdeep Singh. Virat Kohli (73* off 54) and Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 35), however added 103 for the second wicket to put Bengaluru to complete command. Kohli struck seven fours and a six, while Padikkal hit five fours and four sixes.

Padikkal raced to a 30-ball with a single off Yuzvendra Chahal in the 11th over. The southpaw struck a couple more big hits before being caught at long on off Harpreet Brar's bowling. With run rate not a concern, Kohli eased to a 43-ball half-century by guiding a yorker from Jansen to long-off for a single. Rajat Patidar fell for 12, but Jitesh Sharma (11*) slammed the winning runs with a six off Wadhera.

PBKS vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Krunal (2-25) and Suyash (2-26) excelled with the ball for Bengaluru. In the chase, Kohli and Padikkal slammed excellent half-centuries.

For Punjab, Prabhsimran top-scored with 33, while Shashank scored 31*. With the ball, Brar (1-27) was economical.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for another match-winning knock in a chase.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
