PBKS vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Sent into bat by PBKS, RCB posted 241-7 as Virat Kohli led the way with a superb 92 off 47 balls. In the chase, Punjab were bowled out for 181 in 17 overs as Mohammed Siraj claimed 3-43.

Kohli set-up Bengaluru's win with a brilliant knock. The RCB opener was dropped twice inside the powerplay and made the opposition pay for their poor fielding efforts.

Bengaluru lost skipper Faf du Plessis for 9 as he sliced one off Vidwath Kaverappa towards deep point. Will Jacks fell for 12, mistiming a slower ball from Kaverappa towards short fine leg. Kohli and Rajat Patidar (55 off 23) lifted RCB, adding 76 runs for the third wicket.

Both batters were in tremendous big-hitting rhythm. Patidar clobbered three fours and six sixes to get to his fifty off 21 balls. He reached the landmark by top-edging a pull off Sam Curran for a maximum. Patidar, however, fell in the same over, nicking a full and wide delivery to the keeper.

A rain interruption did not hamper Kohli's momentum. On resumption, he added 92 runs for the fourth wicket with Cameron Green (46 off 27). Kohli reached a 32-ball fifty by flicking a full ball from Liam Livingstone through midwicket for a boundary. The excellent stand ended when Kohli sliced a full and wide delivery from Arshdeep Singh to deep extra cover, eight short of three figures.

Rossouw the lone warrior as PBKS stumble in big chase

Chasing 242, Punjab Kings got off to a poor start as Prabhsimran Singh (6) was trapped lbw to Swapnil Singh in the first over. Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw added 65 for the second wicket at a swift pace.

Bairstow (27 off 17), however, fell to a brilliant diving catch by Du Plessis off Lockie Ferguson's bowling as he tried to loft one over the infield. Rossouw (61 off 27) played a terrific knock, smashing nine fours and three sixes. He, however, fell to Karn Sharma with the score at 107, miscuing one to long-on.

Jitesh Sharma (5) and Livingstone (0) perished in quick succession after which Kohli ended Shashank Singh's (37 off 19) stay with a brilliant direct hit, running in from deep midwicket. Only the formalities remained after that as PBKS were officially knocked out of IPL 2024.

PBKS vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Kohli played a superb knock for RCB, narrowly missing out on a hundred. He excelled in the field as well. Patidar contributed another fine fifty. The bowlers put up a good all-round show, sharing the wickets.

For PBKS, Harshal Patel claimed 3-38, while Rossouw struck a valiant 61.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his wonderful innings that laid the foundation for the team's victory.

