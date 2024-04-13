PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 27 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13. PBKS are languishing in eighth position in the points table, with just four points from five matches. In contrast, RR are atop the standings, having clinched eight points from five games.

Punjab went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs in their last match in Mullanpur. Chasing a target of 183, they seemed down and out at 114-6. However, for the second game in a row, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma combined to lift PBKS, although this time they couldn't take the team over the line.

Rajasthan succumbed to their first defeat in IPL 2024 in their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. After posting a total of 196, they reduced Gujarat to 157-6. However, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia stunned RR with superb cameos.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all Indian Premier League 2024 matches in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of IPL 2024 matches in India is available on the JioCinema app as well as on the website. Cricket fans can thus watch live action in the Punjab vs Rajasthan IPL 2024 match either by visiting the JioCinema website or by going to the app.

Live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 games is available for free on both the JioCinema app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, the games can be watched for free on any mobile, computer, or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL.