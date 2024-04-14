PBKS vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Sent into bat by RR, PBKS were held to 147-8. Punjab's bowlers fought hard in the chase, but Rajasthan crossed the finish line with one ball to spare.

In a low-scoring thriller, RR went into the last over needing 10 runs. The equation came down to 10 off four as Arshdeep Singh began with two yorkers. The third delivery was clubbed down the ground by Shimron Hetmyer (27* off 10) as Arshdeep narrowly missed his yorker. With two needed off two, Hetmyer swung a high full toss on leg stump over fine leg for the match-winning six.

In the 18th over, the RR left-hander had hammered Harshal Patel for a four and six to keep his side in the game despite the loss of Dhruv Jurel (6), who fell to a good sliding catch by Shashank Singh. With 20 needed off 12, Rovman Powell (11 off 5) whacked Sam Curran for consecutive fours before being caught behind.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals got off to a solid start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (39 off 28) and Tanush Kotian (24 off 31), opening in place of Jos Buttler, added 56 in 8.2 overs.

There was no flurry of boundaries, but the opening pair ensured that the scoreboard kept moving. The stand was broken when Kotian was bowled by Liam Livingstone, attempting a premeditated slog.

Jaiswal fell a couple of overs later, mistiming a short and wide delivery from Kagiso Rabada to third man. Skipper Sanju Samson (18) was trapped lbw by Rabada, while Riyan Parag (23) miscued a pull off Arshdeep. Not for the first time, though, Hetmyer did the finishing job for RR.

Clinical RR bowlers restrict PBKS to 147-8

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Punjab Kings were held to 147-8, with Keshav Maharaj starring with 2-23. Being led by Curran in Shikhar Dhawan's absence, PBKS looked completely off the boil with the bat.

Atharva Taide (15), who opened in place of Dhawan, top-edged a hard length delivery from Avesh Khan. Kuldeep Sen and Samson almost collided, but the former held on to the catch in the end. Prabhsimran Singh (10) was the next to go, chipping a catch to deep mid wicket off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.

Jonny Bairstow (15 off 19)'s horror run with the bat continued, as he lobbed a simple catch to extra cover off a length ball from Maharaj that seemed to bounce a bit extra. Stand-in skipper Curran (6) was the next to go, miscuing a pull off Maharaj to deep mid wicket. PBKS crawled to 53-4 in 10 overs.

There were no heroics from Shashank Singh (9) this time, as he mistimed a pull off Sen and gave an easy catch. Jitesh Sharma (29 off 24) and Livingstone (21 off 14) contributed handy cameos, but PBKS needed a lot more.

Jitesh perished looking for a big hit off Avesh, while Livingstone was run out by a brilliant piece of work by Samson.

It was once again left to Ashutosh Sharma to give the Punjab innings some momentum. Ashutosh struck one four and three sixes in his 31 off 16.

PBKS vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Maharaj and Avesh claimed two scalps each for RR. In their chase, Jaiswal and Hetmyer made important contributions.

For PBKS, Ashutosh again starred with 31 off 16. Rabada and Curran picked up two wickets each to keep Punjab's slim hopes alive. Hetmyer, though, was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant finish under pressure.