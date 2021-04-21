PBKS vs SRH memes, IPL 2021 : Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded their first victory in IPL 2021 by defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. With the win, SRH also snapped their losing streak at Chepauk.

The Hyderabad-based franchise lost three matches in Chennai this year before the game against the Punjab Kings. David Warner lost the toss earlier today as KL Rahul decided to bat first. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers ensured the Punjab Kings did not get off to a good start.

KL Rahul was back in the dressing room in the fourth over, while Mayank Agarwal joined him soon after. Nicholas Pooran recorded yet another duck in IPL 2021 as the Punjab Kings lost three wickets before touching the 40-run mark.

Shahrukh Khan and Deepak Hooda tried their best to take their team to a respectable score. However, the Punjab Kings finished with just 120 runs on the board. Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets for Hyderabad, while Abhishek Sharma dismissed two Punjab Kings batsmen.

Chasing 121, Sunrisers Hyderabad started slowly and made sure they did not lose early wickets. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's 73-run partnership set up SRH's victory in Chennai. After Warner's dismissal, Bairstow completed his half-century, and Kane Williamson played a patient knock of 16 runs to guide the Sunrisers Hyderabad home.

Debutant Fabian Allen impressed in his first match as he bowled four overs for the Punjab Kings and conceded only 22 runs. The Caribbean star also scalped David Warner's wicket. However, the other Punjab Kings bowlers could not trouble Warner, Bairstow and Williamson.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between PBKS and SRH

SRH finally registered a win in IPL 2021 today. There were many interesting moments in this contest and here are the top memes from this IPL 2021 game.

#PBKSvsSRH

B🔥🔥M B🔥🔥M

Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav playing today's match 14 at Chennai

Fans right now 🙏💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Plio8FbK2G — ੴॐAshutosh ॐੴ (@kingashu_786) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement