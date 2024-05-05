"Peak started in 2023 and ended in 2023" - Fans react to Ajinkya Rahane's flop show in PBKS vs CSK match of IPL 2024 

Ajinkya Rahane's poor run with the bat continued as he was dismissed cheaply in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 encounter with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, Chennai were off to an unimpressive start, with opening batter Rahane perishing in the second over. The right-handed batter started the over with a glorious boundary down the ground off Arshdeep Singh's bowling.

However, it was the pacer who had the last laugh. Rahane got out while trying to play a yorker-length delivery on the leg side. He didn't get the placement right, ending up hitting straight to Kagiso Rabada at mid-wicket.

Several fans took to social media, trolling Ajinkya Rahane for yet another failed outing as he was back to the hut after scoring nine runs off seven balls. Here are some of the top reactions:

Several CSK supporters urged the team management to look past the out-of-form Rahane for the remainder of the season.

"Time to look past Rahane and get an aggressive opener." wrote a fan.

"Dear #CSK what’s the reason to believe Rahane more than youngsters Rachin or Rizvi throughout the tournament. It’s irritating to the core." wrote another.

"Something is wrong with team selection. Usually we expect 60 runs in powerplay,Now after #AjinkyaRahane as opener CSK fans expect a wicket within three overs for low runs.@msdhoni @Ruutu133 1 @SPFleming7 No more #Rahane opening please." chimed in yet another.

A few fans also suggested that Ajinkya Rahane shouldn't be opening for CSK and should instead be slotted into the middle-order once again.

"Rahane middle order me hi thik tha tu bhai." commented a user.

"Pls drop or play Rahane in middle order." posted another.

"What's the problem with Ruthu to spoil the form of both Rahane and Rachin. U have a opener who is sitting in bench and a middle order who has been tried tested and failed as a opener in last 5 innings." remarked a fan ,

Ajinkya Rahane has been under the scanner following a string of poor performances in IPL 2024. The veteran batter has amassed just 208 runs across 10 outings at an average of 20.80 and a strike rate of 123.07.

Ajinkya Rahane was one of the top performers for CSK last year

Ajinkya Rahane's IPL career earned a new lease of life last year with a successful stint with CSK. The batter impressed many with his impactful knocks, finishing with 326 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 172.48.

However, Rahane has failed to set the stage ablaze so far in IPL 2024 and desperately needs a big score under his belt. CSK are currently placed fifth in the points table.

The defending champions have five wins and as many defeats to their name along with a net run rate of 0.627 after 10 matches.

