"People change their watches, they have changed their time" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's 5th consecutive win in IPL 2024 clash vs DC

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have turned their fortunes in IPL 2024 by registering a fifth consecutive victory. Faf du Plessis and company registered an emphatic 47-run win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12.

RCB set DC a 188-run target after being asked to bat first. The hosts then bundled Axar Patal and company out for 140 to climb into fifth position on the points table and keep their playoff qualification hopes alive.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have staged an incredible comeback in IPL 2024.

"RCB have won five consecutive games. You can call them Royal Champion Bengaluru currently. Namma Bengaluru are playing extremely well. They demolished Delhi. Delhi can't reach 16 points now and RCB are sitting pretty at the fifth spot with five consecutive wins and a positive net run rate," he said (0:01).

"People change their watches, they have changed their time. They were at No. 10 at one stage and are now at No. 5. They are still alive and to be very honest, they are also playing incredible cricket now," the former India opener added.

RCB won only one of their first eight games in the ongoing edition of the IPL. However, they have won their last five games and given themselves a great chance of making it to the playoffs.

"Virat Kohli starts like a bullet train these days and he did that only" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's batting

Virat Kohli smashed 27 runs off 13 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings, Aakash Chopra praised Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar for playing crucial knocks after Virat Kohli had given them a flying start.

"Virat Kohli starts like a bullet train these days and he did that only. However, Faf du Plessis was dismissed at the start. Will Jacks made 41 and Rajat Patidar made 52. Both of them got lives but both batted well. They hit very good sixes. The Delhi spinners kept bowling fast. They were doing well when they were bowling slow," he elaborated (1:55).

However, the renowned commentator acknowledged that the three-time finalists seemed to have been restricted to a below-par total.

"Mahipal Lomror and Cameron Green played short knocks and you reached 187, which I thought was not enough because the end wasn't good at all. You didn't score runs at all in the last two or three overs. The wagon was suddenly stopped," Chopra observed.

Chopra appreciated the RCB bowlers for ensuring that they continued their winning run.

"A lot of bouncers were bowled. Cameron Green bowled well. Yash Dayal picked up three wickets. Mohammed Siraj bowled well. Lockie Ferguson bowled extremely well - conceded 23 runs in four overs and picked up two wickets. RCB is on song," he stated (3:35).

Yash Dayal (3/20 in 3.1 overs) was the most successful bowler for the hosts. While Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Cameron Green accounted for a dismissal apiece, with two batters getting run out.

