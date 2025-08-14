"People will spend a lot of money on him" - Aakash Chopra on former RCB player heading into IPL 2026 auction

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Cameron Green could be the most expensive buy in the IPL 2026 auction. He pointed out that the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder has been among the runs since his return from injury and might start bowling soon.

Green smashed 35 runs off 13 deliveries in Australia's 17-run win in the first T20I against South Africa in Darwin on Sunday, August 10. However, he managed just a seven-ball nine in the hosts' 53-run loss in the second game at the same venue two days later.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Green might be the most prized acquisition at the IPL 2026 auction.

"Cameron Green, I feel he could be the most expensive player in the auction. Since he has returned from injury, his batting form is already incredible. He is not yet ready to bowl, but will start bowling at some stage. He is batting in the top order at the moment because he is not bowling," Chopra said (8:00).

"If he starts bowling and considering the batting ability he has, he could actually break the bank. People will spend a lot of money on him. That's what I feel. So this auction could be in Cameron Green's name," he added.

Cameron Green, who opted out of the IPL 2025 auction due to an injury, scored 255 runs at a strike rate of 143.25 in 12 innings for RCB in IPL 2024. He also picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.61 in 35.1 overs that season.

"These 4 players were together with them in the squad" - Aakash Chopra questions the Mumbai Indians for releasing star overseas performers

Cameron Green played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Tim David were all part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2023, but are no longer part of their lineup.

"The Mumbai Indians figure out everyone before time. I am going to take four names, who they had, but they let them go. So could the overseas player management have been better? They had Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David and Cameron Green, and all in one year. These four players were together with them in the squad, and now not even one is there," he said (8:40).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the five-time champions might need to be a little more patient with their overseas recruits.

"The Mumbai Indians have a very rich legacy of spotting talent, but they would definitely want to change one thing. Just as they are with Indian talent, maybe they will have to exercise a bit more patience with their overseas recruits, especially the greenhorns they catch. You let them go as small stones, but they get carved over time, and then they become a crowning jewel in somebody's crown," Chopra observed.

While the Mumbai Indians traded Cameron Green to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, they released Tristan Stubbs the same year. The franchise let go of Dewald Brevis and Tim David ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

