"Perfect captain doesn't exist, if it does, I'm not the one" - Kane Williamson ahead of IPL 2022

New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson believes he isn't the 'perfect captain' and believes the term is very subjective. Williamson has brilliantly led the Kiwis very deep into a number of tournaments, but the 31-year-old feels captaincy is a constant learning process.

Kane Williamson hailed his other New Zealand teammates for the success that they have had of late. He believes a number of committed people in the leadership group go a long way in helping the captain achieve the collective goal of the team.

Speaking on the show 'Backstage with Boria' on YouTube, here's what Kane Williamson had to say about his philosophy as captain:

"I don't think there is a perfect one (captain), and if there is, it certainly isn't me. It is pretty much a job and a challenge to be embraced. You can have your ideas and philosophies, but in the end, it needs to marry up with the group voice and then you try and find a place where you can operate in a harmonious way."

Williamson stressed that New Zealand's success has a lot to do with the committed individuals in the team along with the excellent support staff. He added:

"I believe it is also important to have really good people around you that are really committed to the cause and the common goal. Here in New Zealand we certainly have that as there are a number of leaders and support staff that play a big role as well."

Kane Williamson on why New Zealand go deep in ICC tournaments

New Zealand have simply been brilliant in ICC tournaments over the last few years, making the final of the 2015 and 2019 editions of the ODI World Cup, winning the inaugural World Test Championship and also reaching the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Despite remaining consistent in ICC tournaments, Kane Williamson shed light on the uncertainty associated with these dynamic tournaments. He stated:

"For us, how we operate is specific to the people and the environment. Every team is a little bit different and you turn up for the events and so many different things can happen on the day. The shorter the event, perhaps the result can be more fickle."

Williamson also believes that although these results are a reflection of the hard work that his team puts in, the focus of the entire team is just on the process and how they can continue to get better every single day. He added:

"The focus for us, is the bigger picture. When you go to that event and you go somewhere down the line or to the final, those things are nice to perhaps support what you're doing. But the challenge is the next day and the focus is there so that it doesn't stop after one moment in time and it continues because it is forerver moving and changing."

SRH have lost quite a few match-winners like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder in the IPL 2022 auction. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kane Williamson will lead the new-look SRH by example and take them into the playoffs against all odds.

