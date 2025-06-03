"Perfect farewell innings to his test career" - Social media reacts to Virat Kohli's sluggish knock in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli failed to deliver an impactful performance in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3. PBKS won the toss and chose to field first at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While Kolhi stayed at the crease till the 15th over, he struggled to score runs at a brisk pace. The ace batter finished with an underwhelming strike rate of 122.86. He scored 43 runs off 35 deliveries with the help of three fours.

The former RCB skipper's sluggish knock ended after he was out caught and bowled off pacer Azmatullah Omarzai's bowling. Several viewers were unhappy with Kohli's approach with the bat in the crucial encounter.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Poor knock from Virat Kohli. I was one of the first ones to support his knock in the T20 World Cup final because we were 34/3. But this was an ordinary performance by his standards," wrote a fan.

"#RCBvPBKS Virat Kohli Playing with a strike rate of 122.86 in IPL final is totally unacceptable. Again when he is batting first in #IPL he is struggling," commented a fan.

"VIRAT KOHLI 43 RUNS IN 35 BALLS. No Matter what the result, but kohli bhai in such Big game you need to score more with much higher strike rate. Can't defend this inning Kohli Bhai Sorry," remarked a fan.

"Kohli made sure we did not miss his Test innings," wrote another.

"If RCB loses tonight, it’s on Virat. 43(35) in the big final is just pathetic. Killed all momentum. Test cricket misses Virat Kohli and clearly, he misses it too playing a damn Test innings in a T20 final," chimed in yet another.

Kohli is RCB's leading run-getter in IPL 2025. The former captain's campaign ended with a tally of 657 runs across 15 outings. He struck eight fifties, and his runs came at a strike rate of 144.71.

Virat Kohli was RCB's highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 final against PBKS

RCB's innings kicked off shakily as Phil Salt departed in the second over. Kohli was the top contributor with the bat for his team, as none of their batters were able to get a big score.

Rajat Patidar (26 off 16), Liam Livingstone (25 off 15), and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) chipped in with handy contributions. RCB ultimately registered 190/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson claimed three wickets apiece, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one scalp each.

