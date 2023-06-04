"Permanent Indian Chad face for me now" - Fans on Twitter draw hilarious comparisons with Rinku Singh and popular meme

Rinku Singh's photos from his holiday in the Maldives have drawn some hilarious reactions on Twitter, with fans comparing him with the popular meme "GigaChad".

Originating in 2017, GigaChad is a collection of photo-shopped photos of a bearded male with a sharp jawline. According to knowyourmeme.com, it is "an internet archetype representing an ultra-masculine, sexually attractive male."

Rinku's slick back hair, jawline, and beard in his post, which he captioned "Caution: Addictive content ahead", seemed to resonate with the GigaChad face for some fans.

Here's his post:

And the following are the best reactions:

Aʙнɪ࿐♡ @RizGuyWithNoJob Permanent Indian Chad Face for me Now, Lord Rinku Permanent Indian Chad Face for me Now, Lord Rinku https://t.co/56XvgL0uoX

Pranav Ranawade @mepranav__ I'm asking Google : CHAD Meaning



Google be Like :

You Mean Rinku Singh I'm asking Google : CHAD Meaning Google be Like : You Mean Rinku Singh https://t.co/29euj62DgK

Mantu Bhattacharya @MantuBhattacha2 @mufaddal_vohra Chad Rinku made Maldives for singles people to visit 🛐 @mufaddal_vohra Chad Rinku made Maldives for singles people to visit 🛐

LegSlip @LegSlip7

from this: to this: @mufaddal_vohra Petition to officially change Giga Chad meme templatefrom this: to this: @mufaddal_vohra Petition to officially change Giga Chad meme template from this: to this: https://t.co/oUDWTUKrPN

Rinku Singh was KKR's best player in IPL 2023

Rinku Singh had a breakthrough season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023, which saw his popularity skyrocket as well. Taking the finisher's role with aplomb, the left-handed batter played many important cameos for the otherwise-struggling team.

In all, he scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53, which was more than double of what he scored last season. Almost all his knocks came in difficult situations, including his 48 (21) not out against Gujarat Titans (GT) where he hit five sixes off the last five balls to win KKR the match.

A brilliant season has led to calls for his selection to the national team, which has usually struggled for players who can finish the innings.

However, in a recent interview, the Uttar Pradesh batter said he isn't thinking about that now.

“I never thought before that I’ll hit those five sixes and never have I thought about getting selected for the Indian team. I just have a normal routine which I follow every day. Go to the gym, and train harder. Agar kismat mein hoga to India khel jayenge (If it is in my destiny, I will play for India)," Rinku Singh told Sports Hour.

He will likely be back in action when the domestic season resumes in the last week of June.

