Phil Salt falls to Pat Cummins for a blazing 32-ball 62 as Harshal Patel takes a well-judged catch in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins took the vital wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt for 62 in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. Salt fell while trying to swing to the leg side, but the ball took the leading edge and Harshal Patel took a skier, running from mid-off.
The dismissal came soon after RCB have lost Mayank Agarwal for 11 and put SRH ahead in the contest to claim the two points.
While the latter is out of the Playoffs qualification race, the former needs a win to try and keep their hopes alive to secure a top-two spot on the points table. Earlier, a fine unbeaten innings of 94 from 48 balls by Ishan Kishan propelled SRH to 231/6 after 20 overs.
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt lay the platform for RCB to chase down mammoth score
Chasing 232 runs for victory, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt set the ideal platform for RCB. The pair put on 80 runs for the first wicket in seven overs before the former fell to Harsh Dubey for 43.
This was Kohli's first Test innings since he announced his retirement from Test cricket and he combined some classical and agricultural shots to set the tone for the chase. Mayank Agarwal, who was playing his first game of the season, began brightly but fell for 11, caught behind to Nitish Kumar Reddy.
The Rajat Patidar-led side must win to keep their hopes of finishing in the top two on the points table alive. They play their last match of the league phase against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.
At the time of writing, RCB were stuttering in their chase at 179/7 in 17 overs with Tim David and Krunal Pandya at the crease.
