Phil Salt thrashes Kyle Jamieson for 4,4,6 in 21-run over after Kiwi pacer's wicket maiden in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt went hammer and tongs against Kyle Jamieson in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against table toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match took place in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.

Ad

The English batter went all guns blazing against the Kiwi pacer. He finished the over on a high with 16 runs off the last four balls he faced, including back-to-back boundaries and a maximum.

The assault came in the sixth over of RCB’s run chase. In the last three deliveries, Salt played the first two boundaries towards covers and mid-wicket before depositing the ball for a six over the deep cover fielder. Interestingly, Jamieson bowled a wicket maiden in his previous, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli for a run-a-ball 12.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB beat PBKS by 8 wickets to reach the IPL 2025 final

A clinical all-around display helped RCB beat PBKS by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 to book a berth in the IPL 2025 final. This is the biggest win in the playoffs in terms of balls remaining.

Asked to bat first, Punjab were bundled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. The top order flopped badly, with Prabhsimran Singh (18 off 10 balls) being the only batter to reach double digits in the top five. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 26 off 17 deliveries, comprising two sixes and as many boundaries. Later, Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with 18 off 12 to take his team past the three-figure mark.

Ad

Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma were the stars with the ball for RCB, returning with figures of 3/21 and 3/17, respectively. Yash Dayal also bagged two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd shared one scalp apiece.

In response, RCB achieved the target with 10 overs in hand. Salt remained unbeaten on 56 runs off 27 balls at a strike rate of 207.41, including three maximums and six boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Rajat Patidar stayed unbeaten on 15 off eight deliveries. He smashed a six off Musheer Khan to take his team over the line.

Ad

Despite the loss, Shreyas Iyer and company have a chance to make amends by playing the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 ahead of the summit clash.

Follow the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More