[Photo] Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill land in the United Kingdom ahead of WTC Final 2023

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill have joined the rest of the Indian squad in England for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia. The two Indian batters posed for a photo in the UK soon after their arrival.

Yadav and Gill were busy in the IPL 2023 playoffs last weekend. While Yadav's team Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the tournament on Friday (May 26) evening, Gill's Gujarat Titans finished runners-up early morning on Tuesday (May 30).

Both batters have now reached the United Kingdom and will soon kick off their preparations for the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023. Taking to Twitter after reaching the UK, Yadav posted a photo with Gill and wrote:

"Touchdown."

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav were in excellent form during the IPL 2023 season

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav played a pivotal role in their respective team's success during the IPL 2023 season. Gujarat Titans topped the points table and then finished runners-up in the tournament. Gill won the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, and Game-changer of the Season award for his magnificent batting performances.

Shedding some light on his numbers in IPL 2023, Gill aggregated 890 runs in 17 matches, smashing three centuries and four half-centuries for the Gujarat Titans. The 23-year-old would be disappointed not to have won the IPL trophy.

On the other side, Yadav scored 605 runs in 16 matches and was the highest run-getter for the Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batter recorded one ton and five fifties for his team. He batted at a strike rate of 181.13 this season.

It will be exciting to see how Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill perform in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final.

