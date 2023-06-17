[Photos] Shikhar Dhawan shares pictures from net practice session, perfecting his 'craft' of batting

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan recently shared three photos from a net session. While the left-handed batter did not share the exact location of his practice, it seems like he has been working on his game at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Shikhar Dhawan has not played an international match for Team India since the start of 2023. He was dropped from the Test and T20I squads long back, while the selectors also dropped him from the ODI squad after the away series against Bangladesh.

Dhawan has not given up on a comeback to Team India and has been working hard in the nets. He shared three photos from his training session on Instagram today and wrote:

"Embracing the grind, perfecting my craft."

Dhawan can be seen wearing the golden pads of Punjab Kings team. He wore black shorts and a brownish T-shirt while practicing. His latest Instagram post has received almost 50,000 likes in an hour. More than 300 fans have commented under his post.

Can Shikhar Dhawan make a comeback to Team India for Cricket World Cup 2023?

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place in India later this year. The likely dates for the competition are October 5 to November 19. Less than four months remain for the opening game of the mega event.

Shikhar Dhawan has not played any ODI matches this year, with Shubman Gill taking his place in the playing XI. Ishan Kishan is present in the Indian ODI squad as a backup opener, which is why it seems unlikely that Dhawan would be picked for the Cricket World Cup this year.

However, if there any injuries to any top-order batters, the selectors should consider picking Dhawan because of his excellent record in ICC tournaments.

