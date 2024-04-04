Picking a combined GT-PBKS playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Rashid Khan and Jitesh Sharma 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will be looking for their third win in succession at home when they host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. GT have a slight advantage when it comes to their head-to-head record against PBKS. They also have momentum on their side following their encouraging win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last weekend.

PBKS, however, are struggling with a familiar conundrum in the form of yet another inconsistent start to the season. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side made a promising case at their new home ground with a win over the Delhi Capitals (DC). But, they recorded two away losses in a row to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

There were encouraging signs for the franchise in their loss to LSG before Mayank Yadav announced himself on the biggest stage. Jonny Bairstow being among the runs and Sam Curran claiming wickets come across as great signs, but Liam Livingstone's injury comes across as a huge form of concern. The franchise could very well draft either Rilee Rossouw or Sikandar Raza if the Englishman fails to recover in time.

On that note, let us pick a combined playing XI out of the GT and PBKS squads ahead of their upcoming encounter in IPL 2024.

Top Order: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, and Sai Sudharsan

The left-right opening partnership, one that fans have witnessed in Indian colors in Rohit Sharma's absence at times, selects itself on paper. Shubman Gill, the 2023 IPL Orange Cap winner, has not started the season on the brightest of notes. He has made starts, but has failed to convert them. It can be put down to his early days as captain, as his class and ability remain undoubted.

Shikhar Dhawan's strike rate has come under scrutiny, but his volume of runs remains the very best. The left-handed batter's approach arguably fares with how the rest of the inconsistent batters around him fare. If the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh, who have a reputation for being explosive, play according to their merits, then Dhawan can well play along as the second fiddle to set things up for the middle order.

Sai Sudharsan played a smart knock during the successful run chase against SRH. While the comments surrounding his strike rate may remain, it does not matter as long as he is fulfilling his role at No.3. The left-handed batter is also known to crank it up whenever required, particularly when the match-up favors him.

Middle Order: Sam Curran, David Miller, Jitesh Sharma

Sam Curran played his best IPL innings in PBKS' win over DC, where he was sent up the order. He remained till the end to see out the run chase, and although he still needs honing in this role, there is potential. Azmatullah Omarzai narrowly missed out on this spot as he is yet to thrive with the bat.

To conclude the hoard of left-handed batters in this combined XI, comes along David Miller. The South African, being one of the best in the business, is hardly droppable, and his ability and exploits speak for themselves. His onslaught on Mayank Markande is what pushed GT to a win over SRH.

Jitesh Sharma might be slipping in the wicketkeeper race for the T20 World Cup with his indifferent start to the IPL season, but he can still turn it around. He marks an excellent, and a rather obvious, addition to the combined XI with his gloves as well as aiding Miller and the lower order in the finishing department.

Lower Order: Harpreet Brar, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma

Harpreet Brar's excellent start to the season has perhaps gone a little under the radar. The left-arm spinner returned impressive figures of 2/13 off four overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium recently, and gives excellent bowling variety to his combined XI.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan walks into any lineup in the world, and the case is no different here. He has not had the best of starts after coming into the IPL on the back of a lengthy injury, but could pick up pace anytime now. He picked up Heinrich Klaasen's crucial wicket in the win over SRH, which made a huge difference to the target that GT had to chase down.

Kagiso Rabada has defied his poor form to make a good start to the season, although his figures may not justify it entirely. The right-arm pacer was among the pick of the bowlers in PBKS' loss to RCB, showcasing that he can still be a match-winner in the shortest format of the game.

Arshdeep Singh continues to be a vital asset at either end of the innings. His death bowling duties have diminished a bit, with both Sam Curran and Harshal Patel capable of undertaking the responsibilities. He has picked up four wickets in three matches so far, and will play a huge role in providing an early breakthrough to expose GT's middle order as early as possible.

Lastly, Mohit Sharma wins the race over Harshal Patel for the final spot in this combined XI. Holding a similar profile with their ability to have command over off-pace deliveries as well as variations, it is their performances so far that have separated them.

Much like last season, Mohit Sharma has been exceptional in his role. He has picked six wickets in three matches already, with a brilliant 3-25 against SRH, which was somehow not enough for him to be adjudged player of the match.