[Picture] Arjun Tendulkar sweats it out in the gym with his sister Sara ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Arjun Tendulkar was recently seen training in the gym alongside his sister Sara. The former is currently gearing up for the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Arjun, who is Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, is set to feature in his fourth IPL season with the Mumbai-based side. However, he hasn't been given a consistent run yet and has just four matches to his name.

The 24-year-old shared an Instagram story on Tuesday, March 5, giving fans a glimpse of his recent gym session alongside Sara.

Arjun Tendulkar's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Arjun made his IPL debut last year against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The left-arm pacer conceded 17 runs from two overs and remained wicketless in his maiden outing. Overall, he picked up three wickets from four IPL fixtures at an economy rate of 9.36.

Arjun Tendulkar picked up nine wickets in Ranji Trophy 2024

Arjun Tendulkar represented Goa in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy 2024. However, he failed to make a significant impact, bagging just nine wickets from as many innings.

He did a decent job with the bat, notching up two half-centuries. Arjun finished with 258 runs across 11 innings at an average of 23.45. He shone with both bat and ball in Goa's final group fixture against Gujarat.

While Gujarat won the contest by seven wickets, Arjun was praised for his impressive showing, registering scores of 45 and 14 and claiming a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Goa endured a disappointing campaign, failing to win a single match. They lost five out of their seven matches and were the wooden spooners in Group C.

Arjun will next be seen in action in IPL 2024. Mumbai will open their campaign with a clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.

