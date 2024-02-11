[Picture] “Coming back home will never be the same” – Gautam Gambhir mourns the loss of his beloved pet

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has expressed his grief at the loss of his beloved dog on social media.

Gambhir shared a picture with his pet to give it a farewell. He added that he won’t feel the same joy to come back to his home in the absence of his dog.

Gambhir took to X to post a picture of himself alongside his pet and wrote:

“Coming back home will never be the same! Farewell, my dear.”

Gambhir has a special place for his pets and he often shares pictures of his kids playing with his dogs. He is known for his philanthropy and runs the Gautam Gambhir Foundation to feed the hungry at INR1 and supports the children of martyrs in the Pulwama Attack.

Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in 2018. He is famous for his contributions to Indian cricket, especially in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. His match-winning scores helped the Men in Blue lift the trophies.

The left-handed batter scored 75 runs off 54 balls against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, which the Men in Blue won by five runs. He then smashed 97 off 122 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, with India winning the contest by six wickets to lift their second ODI World Cup trophy.

Overall, Gambhir represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is during his illustrious career.

Gautam Gambhir rejoined KKR as mentor ahead of IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise as mentor ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The move came even as Gambhir was appointed as the global mentor of Super Giants.

The 42-year-old was last seen at the IPL 2024 auction and was recently in the news as the franchise splurged ₹24.75 crore to buy Mitchell Starc, making the Aussie the costliest IPL player of all time.

Gambhir is also the most successful KKR captain, guiding the franchise to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He played 154 IPL matches, scoring 4,217 runs, including 36 half-centuries, at a strike rate of 123.88.

