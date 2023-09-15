[Picture] Glenn Maxwell’s wife shares adorable snapshot of newborn baby, reveals his name

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman welcomed their son on Monday, September 11.

On Friday (September 15), Vini shared the first pictures of the newborn on social media and revealed the baby boy’s name – Logan Maverick Maxwell.

Vini had first announced her pregnancy in May earlier this year, citing that her journey wasn’t easy.

Back then, she wrote:

“Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know firsthand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss.”

She added:

“For those that aren’t aware a rainbow baby is a baby born after miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, termination for medical reasons, stillbirth or neonatal death. It symbolizes the rainbow that happens after a storm.”

Maxwell and Vini had tied the knot in March 2022 after dating each other for a few years.

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch’s wife congratulated the couple on the good news. Amy replied:

“Congratulations you guys! We can’t wait to meet your little man.”

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting’s wife Erin Holland also shared a heartwarming reply:

“Ohhh my heart! Congratulations you two. Perfect little man,” with a heart emoji.

Glenn Maxwell included in Australia’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup

On the professional front, Glenn Maxwell has been included in Australia’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The all-rounder is currently battling ankle soreness from the leg injury he sustained at a friend’s birthday party last year. As a result, he missed out on the ongoing five-match ODI series in South Africa.

The Victoria-born cricketer is likely to make his comeback for the three-match ODI series in India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

A Cricket Australia (CA) spokesperson recently told the Sydney Morning Herald:

“Glenn experienced a short-term flare of impingement-related pain in his left ankle, which is not uncommon in the rehabilitation journey after a significant ankle fracture. He has returned to training this week and is preparing to be available for a role in the one-day series in India."

Maxwell was part of Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning side and the 2019 World Cup. In 128 ODIs, he has amassed 3490 runs at an average of 33.88, including two tons and 23 half-centuries. The part-time off-spinner has also scalped 60 wickets.