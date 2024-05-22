[Picture] "Go big or go home" - Riyan Parag ready for RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag is all geared up for the upcoming high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad today (May 22). The Assam-born player has finally delivered for the Royals this season with 531 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 152.59. The right-hander has averaged 59, including four half-centuries.

Parag, however, failed to deliver against RCB in his most recent outing this season. The 22-year-old was dismissed for a run-a-ball four, caught by Virat Kohli off Yash Dayal. He will now look to make amends in the do-or-die match as the Royals look to return to winning ways after losing four games on the trot. The winner of the Eliminator will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 ahead of the IPL 2024 final.

In his latest Instagram story, Riyan Parag wrote:

"Go big or go home"

Riyan Parag's latest Instagram story.

“Very inspirational" - RR teammate lauds Riyan Parag's turnaround in IPL

Rajasthan Royals teammate Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who will open in the IPL 2024 playoff clash in Jos Buttler's absence, recently lauded Riyan Parag for his turnaround season in the IPL. The 29-year-old also backed Parag to make his international debut for the Men in Blue.

Kohler-Cadmore recently told Jio Cinema:

“Very inspirational actually. I've followed his journey a little bit from afar. He's had a couple of tough years, he's had a lot of abuses and he's had a lot of people kind of hating on him."

He continued:

"For him to be able to come out this year and show everyone actually how good he is, the performance, the pressure he was under ... to be able to do it, I think we are seeing a future star in the making. I am sure he'll play a lot for India."

Parag will hope to find a place in the India squad during the Zimbabwe tour in July. The Men in Blue will play five T20Is in Harare from July 6 to 14 following the conclusion of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

