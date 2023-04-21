[Picture] “Look who came into whistle” - Mukesh Choudhary attends CSK vs SRH at Chepauk Stadium

Mukesh Choudhary, who has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury, attended Match 29 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 21.

The 26-year-old was retained by CSK for Rs 20 lakh following his exploits with the ball last season. Mukesh finished as the highest wicket-taker, with 16 wickets in 13 games in his debut IPL season. The speedster is currently on his path to rehabilitation following a back injury ahead of IPL 2023.

CSK shared a special post for Mukesh on Instagram, with the caption:

“Yellow Fren! Look who came in to whistle!”

In Mukesh Choudhary’s absence, the Chennai-based picked Akash Singh, who recently bowled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli in his last game. Chennai won the last-over thriller by eight runs.

Besides Mukesh's absence, the four-time champions have been dealing with a number of injuries this season in the form of Ben Stokes, Sisanda Magala, and Simarjit Singh. Captain MS Dhoni himself is managing his knee injury.

This is not the first time that an injured player has come out to support his side in their home game. Earlier, Rishabh Pant attended Delhi Capitals' (DC) first home game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

SRH sets 135-run target for CSK

A clinical bowling performance from Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/22. Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana settled for one wicket apiece.

Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 34 runs off 26 balls, including a maximum and three boundaries. Rahul Tripathi and Harry Brook chipped in with 21 and 18 respectively. Heinrich Klassen and Marco Jansen scored 17 runs each.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh and Matheesha Pathirana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and Umran Malik.

Follow CSK vs SRH live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes