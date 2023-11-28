[Picture]“My favorite cricketer” – Sunil Gavaskar shares photo from Sachin railway station

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed his delight to be at Sachin railway station in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday, November 28. The 74-year-old legend labeled Sachin Tendulkar as his favorite person and lauded the ones who named the railway station in the last century.

For the unversed, Sachin railway station is a small railway station in Surat, Gujarat. The station consists of three platforms and lies on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Jaipur-Delhi main line.

Sharing a picture from the railway station, Gavaskar captioned the post:

“What foresight of those in the last century to name a railway station near Surat after one of the all-time greats of our game and my favorite cricketer but more importantly my favorite person.”

For the unversed, Gavaskar was the first cricketer to reach 10,000 runs milestones in Tests. Tendulkar achieved the feat in both Tests and ODIs.

Following retirement, Gavaskar has been working as a commentator, while Tendulkar is currently serving as the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) team mentor.

“I have two regrets’ – Sachin Tendulkar regrets not playing with Sunil Gavaskar and Vivian Richards

Sachin Tendulkar in an old interview revealed that he regrets not playing with Sunil Gavaskar and Vivian Richards. He told cricket.com:

"I have two regrets. The first is that I have never played with Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar was my batting hero when I grew up and not playing with him as part of a team remains a regret. Gavaskar retired a couple of years before I made my debut.”

He continued:

"My other regret is not having played against my childhood hero Sir Vivian Richards. I was fortunate to have played against him in county cricket, but I still rue not being able to play against him in an international match."

Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in international cricket, scoring 34357 runs in 664 matches, including 100 centuries. Meanwhile, Gavaskar and Richards finished with 13214 (233 matches) and 12197 runs (310), respectively.

As far as the ODI World Cup is concerned, Richards won the 1975 and 1979 editions of the tournament. Gavaskar and Tendulkar won the marquee ICC tournament in 1983 and 2011, respectively.