[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan kisses Gautam Gambhir on forehead as KKR beat SRH to become IPL 2024 champion

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was impressed with team mentor Gautam Gambhir after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets to become IPL 2024 champions. The final was played out at Chepauk on Sunday, May 26.

The Bollywood superstar kissed Gambhir on his forehead as a token of appreciation. The reaction came during the Knight Riders' celebration following a one-sided win in the summit clash.

Gambhir led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. On Shah Rukh Khan's request, Gambhir re-joined the Knight Riders as a mentor for the 2024 season. He previously served as the Lucknow Super Giants' mentor in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's reaction towards Gautam Gambhir below:

According to a Dainik Jagan report, Shah Rukh has offered Gambhir a blank cheque to stay as KKR's mentor. This comes amid BCCI's vacancy for India's head coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid's stint as head coach will end after the ICC event in July. The legendary player can re-apply for the post with the condition of serving the role for a minimum period of 3.5 years.

"He is the best owner" - Gautam Gambhir on Shah Rukh Khan

Gautam Gambhir recently lauded KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the ongoing IPL 2024 season. The 42-year-old labeled Shah Rukh as the best owner and shared some of his exceptional qualities. Gambhir said to Sportskeeda:

"I've said it numerous times I think he is the best owner I've worked with. It's not because I'm now part of KKR or I was part of KKR. I don't think so in seven years of me captaining KKR we have had a cricketing conversation even for seven minutes."

He continued:

"Imagine someone, as an owner who himself has been such a big achiever, not even talking about cricket or asking you a single thing about your decision making. I'm not saying I made all the right decisions. But he never questioned my decisions, that's the trust he had in me."

Gautam Gambhir is likely to be next seen doing commentary in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Click here for KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final full scorecard.

