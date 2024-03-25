[Picture] Shikhar Dhawan’s doppelganger attends RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Shikhar Dhawan’s doppelganger is attending the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.

In a picture doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), a fan in the stands was seen copying Dhawan’s look. Sky Sports shared a snapshot and captioned the post:

"Which is the real Shikhar Dhawan?"

Take a look:

For the unversed, Dhawan is leading PBKS in IPL 2024. The left-handed batter is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 6684 runs in 218 innings, including two centuries and 50 half-centuries.

As a skipper, he has won nine out of 24 games in the cash-rich league. Last year, the Punjab-based franchise finished eighth with six wins in 14 matches. The 38-year-old was retained for INR 8.25 crore by PBKS ahead of this season.

Apart from cricket, Dhawan enjoys a 17 million-plus fan following owing to his comedy videos on Instagram. He was seen in the ‘Double XL’ Bollywood movie, which also featured Kapil Dev, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in 2022.

As far as the match is concerned, Dhawan scored 45 runs off 37 balls, with the help of one six and five boundaries against RCB. The southpaw scored 29 off 21 deliveries against Delhi Capitals in their opening clash this IPL season.

Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS set a 177-run target for RCB in IPL 2024 clash

Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings put up 176/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their allotted 20 overs on Monday. Other than Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, and Shashank Singh chipped in in their 20s.

Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, returning with two wickets apiece. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph picked up one wicket apiece.

Curran, who played a match-winning knock of 63 off 47 against Delhi Capitals, believes that early wickets can bring PBKS back into the game against RCB. He said in the mid-match innings:

“It is probably slightly under par. But it (the surface) is not a belter, good finish by the boys and a few early wickets can get us back. They bowled really well with the new ball and there was some help for the spinners. We are going out there with a plan and make 176 enough.”

