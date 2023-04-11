[Pictures] Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's catch is priceless in RCB vs LSG thriller

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma recently attended Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10.

The Bollywood actress turned heads with her animated reactions in the stands in a game where Virat Kohli put on a show with the bat, scoring 61 off just 44 balls, including four sixes and as many boundaries. It was Kohli’s second half-century in IPL 2023 for RCB at home.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s pictures below:

Anushka looked equally content with Kohli’s exceptional catch to dismiss LSG captain KL Rahul and bring RCB back into the contest.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 JioCinema



#RCBvLSG #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are both delighted after seeing the back of KL Rahul📸 JioCinema Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are both delighted after seeing the back of KL Rahul 💥📸 JioCinema #RCBvLSG #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/RJq3PeGLSB

It's worth mentioning that Virat Kohli has been exceptional in IPL 2023. The right-hander has, so far, scored 164 runs in just three games. He recently smashed an unbeaten 82 as the Bengaluru-based franchise beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets.

The 34-year-old will now look to continue his heroics with the bat as RCB aim to end their trophy drought in the T20 tournament. Kohli needs just 212 more runs to become the first-ever player to complete 7,000 runs in the IPL.

Virat Kohli’s 61 off 44 balls goes in vain as LSG win last-ball thriller by one wicket

A clinical batting performance from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran helped the Lucknow Super Giants beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Stoinis smashed 65 off 30 balls, Pooran hit 62 off just 19 deliveries. That came despite a top-order collapse. Ayush Badoni also chipped in with 30 off 24 balls.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/22. Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel also bagged three and two wickets, respectively. Karn Sharma also shared a solitary wicket.

Earlier, RCB posted 212/2 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Faf du Plessis (79 off 46 balls) and Glenn Maxwell's (59 off 29 deliveries) masterclass. Meanwhile, Mark Wood and Amit Mishra took one wicket apiece for LSG.

RCB will next be seen in action against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on Saturday, April 15.

Poll : 0 votes