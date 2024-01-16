[Pictures] Faf du Plessis gives autographs on MS Dhoni’s picture and CSK jersey during SA20

Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis gave autographs on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey and pictures with him for the fans during their game against Durban Super Giants on Monday, January 15.

Joburg Super Kings shared the picture on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post:

“The yellow runs deep!”

Du Plessis has represented CSK in 92 matches, scoring 2721 runs at a strike rate of 131.45, including 20 half-centuries. The stylish opener won IPL trophies with Super Kings in 2018 and 2021. He has also played together with Dhoni at the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. He is leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2022.

On the SA20 front, Joburg Super Kings have lost their last two games against MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants by 98 and 37 runs, respectively. That came after Joburg’s opening game against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape was abandoned due to rain.

“Biggest learning curve” – Faf du Plessis on playing under MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis recently expressed his gratitude to play under MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming at CSK. He recently told reporters at SA20:

"Firstly, it was great to be part of that dressing room as a young guy. Probably my biggest learning curve was being fortunate enough to be there under Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni really at the start of my initial journey."

Du Plessis continued:

"Just to see the big guns do things, it was great to learn from them. During my first season, I was just sitting and asking questions and observing them.”

He added:

"Also, by playing under some great leaders, you also get to understand that it's really important to do things that work for you. It's not possible to copy different styles all the time. MS is Captain Cool, as they call him. He is always very calm under pressure."

"So it's always important that under pressure or when the stakes are a bit more higher, you remain relaxed and it makes a big difference to the bowling attack, especially. Very lucky to have played under him.”

Joburg Super Kings will next play Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Wednesday, January 17.

