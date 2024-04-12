[Pictures] Rishabh Pant loses cool at umpire after DRS blunder in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 showdown

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant lost his cool at the on-field umpire during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday (April 12). The reaction came after he mistakenly took a DRS review.

For the unversed, the incident took place in the third over of LSG innings. Ishant Sharma bowled a wide delivery down the leg side and Pant mistakenly reviewed the decision.

It was the second wide of the over and the DC skipper walked up to the umpire Rohan Pandit and argued for a brief moment. The 26-year-old reckoned that he didn't want to review it, but replays confirmed he had done it. Pant said he was checking with one of the fielders.

Following the incident, the umpire asked Pant to reconfirm when he took a review against Ayush Badoni in the 12th over.

LSG set a 168-run target for DC in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting display from Ayush Badoni helped LSG post 167/7 in their 20 overs against DC in the IPL on Friday.

Badoni scored an unbeaten 55 runs off 35 balls in an innings laced with one six and five boundaries. Skipper KL Rahul also chipped in with 39 off 22 deliveries with the help of one six and five boundaries.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for DC, returning with figures of 3/20, while Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets. Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar scalped one each.

It's worth mentioning that DC have managed just one win in the first five games of IPL 2024. The Rishabh Pant-led side would be keen to return to winning ways after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in their last two matches.

On the other hand, LSG have registered a hat-trick of wins by beating Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Kolkata Knight Riders. That came after the Super Giants lost to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs in their season opener.

