Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma seems to have dedicated the short break that his team have in the ongoing IPL 2024 season towards spending quality time with his family.

The legendary opener took to Instagram to post pictures of him spending time with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira. The photos also consisted of Rohit enjoying jet-skiing to recharge during the break. Here's what he captioned the post with:

"Mid-week ⏮️📸"

It hasn't been the easiest of times for Rohit of late after being replaced as the Mumbai Indians captain by Hardik Pandya. The five-time IPL champions are the only winless team in IPL 2024 so far, having faced defeats in all three of their games.

MI desperately need Rohit Sharma to fire all cylinders

One of the several debates surrounding the Mumbai Indians coming into the IPL 2024 season was whether taking away the burden of captaincy would get the best out of Rohit Sharma the batter.

Rohit has had several under-par seasons with the bat for MI and many felt the role of a specialist batter could just liberate the veteran opener and help him replicate the form he showed in the 2023 World Cup.

There were glimpses of that ultra-attacking brand of cricket from Rohit as he scored 69 runs in his first two innings at a strike rate of close to 170. However, he was dismissed for a golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals and MI just couldn't recover from that blow.

With the MI batting blowing hot and cold and uncertainty over Suryakumar Yadav's form when he returns, it is even more crucial for the former MI skipper to set the tone consistently at the top of the order. Mumbai will hope that a big score from Rohit is just around the corner with the next game against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7.