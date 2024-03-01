[Pictures] “Two of the most gifted players around” – Dwayne Bravo poses with Ishan Kishan and Nicholas Pooran ahead of IPL 2024

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo recently shared pictures with India’s Ishan Kishan and WI’s Nicholas Pooran, the two wicketkeeper-batters, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

The trio met during the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar in Gujarat, which is being attended by star cricketers, actors, singers, politicians, world leaders, businesspersons, etc.

While Bravo plays for MI Cape Town, Kishan and Pooran play for Mumbai Indians and MI Emirates, respectively. The three franchises are owned by the Ambani family.

Bravo wrote on Instagram:

“Two of the most gifted players around @nicholaspooran and Ishan #India 🇮🇳🇹🇹 #SirChampion.”

Besides being an MI Cape Town player, Bravo is also the bowling coach of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, was recently in the news for missing out on a central contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The left-handed batter will look to deliver with the bat in the upcoming IPL season to stay in the fray for a place in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the United States of America and the West Indies in June.

Nicholas Pooran appointed vice-captain of Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2024

Nicholas Pooran was recently appointed the vice-captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the IPL 2024 season. The West Indies player took over from KL Rahul’s deputy Krunal Pandya.

Pooran, who was retained by LSG for INR 16 crore, scored 358 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 172.94, hitting two half-centuries for LSG last season.

For the unversed, Rahul had injured himself and missed the second half of IPL 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter underwent a successful thigh surgery and made his comeback to competitive cricket but recently suffered another injury during the opening Test against England in Hyderabad.

As per reports, Rahul is currently in London, UK, to meet a specialist about stiffness in his right quadriceps.

The Lucknow-based franchise will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on March 24.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App