[Pictures] Venkatesh Iyer gets engaged to Shruti Raghunathan

Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer recently got engaged to Shruti Raghunathan. The all-rounder shared a couple of beautiful photos with his partner to announce the good news.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, the couple looked into each other's eyes. Venkatesh was seen wearing a light green kurta, while Shruti opted for a printed saree on the auspicious occasion.

Venkatesh Iyer captioned the Instagram post:

“On to the next chapter of my life #engaged.”

Reacting to the picture, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who recently tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar, wrote:

“Bhau congratulations.”

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma replied:

“Congratulations.”

Mandeep Singh responded:

“Lakh Lakh mubarakan bro.”

Congratulatory messages for Venkatesh Iyer and Shruti Raghunanthan on ther engagement.

Not much is known about Shruti, who owns a private Instagram account. According to reports Shruti has completed a B.com from PSG College of Arts and Science and has a Master’s degree in Fashion Management from NIFT, India.

She is currently working as a Merchandise Planner at Lifestyle International Private Limited in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Venkatesh Iyer plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

Venkatesh Iyer plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter has amassed 956 runs in 36 matches at a strike rate of 130.25, including one century and seven fifties.

In 2023, Venkatesh scored 404 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 145.85, comprising one ton and two half-centuries. It is likely to be retained by the Kolkata-based franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19.

On the international front, Venkatesh has played two ODIs and nine T20Is. The 28-year-old, however, failed to deliver in his limited opportunities when all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered an injury. He last played for India against Sri Lanka in February 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer was last seen in action for his state in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-handed batter amassed 122 runs in five matches at an average of 61. His last three scores read 43*, 29* and 35*.

Venkatesh will next play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy.