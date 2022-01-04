"Players & staff are DONE with them!" - Kevin Pietersen appeals to put an end to bio-bubbles in cricket

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has called for an end to the system of bio-bubbles in the game. He feels the stringent protocols are 'ruining the best job' in the world.

Bio-bubbles were integrated into the world of cricket following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the sport was put on hold for a while, the bio-bubble strategy was devised to contain the spread of the virus and safeguard the players and staff. Since then, it has been used in nearly all of the international fixtures and franchise cricket tournaments.

Pietersen vented his frustration regarding the use of bio-bubble despite the development and widespread inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine. He tweeted:

"Strict bio-bubbles for players & coaching staff needs to be abolished for good ASAP! They’re ruining what’s meant to be the best job in the world now. Players & staff are DONE with them!"

Several of the bio-bubbles have been breached as well in the recent past. The 2021 IPL had to be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the bubble. The bio-bubble in place for India's tour of England was heavily compromised as well, leading to the final Test match being postponed.

Pietersen has vouched for the abolishment of bio-bubbles before as well

The 41-year-old had urged everyone to trust the efficacy of the vaccine and bring an end to the bio-bubble culture. He had claimed back in September that a bio-bubble in the UAE for the second leg of the IPL would be the last to be tolerated. Pietersen wrote on his Instagram account:

"In my opinion), this IPL/T20 WC will be one of the last bubble-like environments that players will tolerate. The vaccine needs to be trusted. It doesn’t stop transmission, no, but it stops (97% efficacy) serious illness & overwhelming front-line health workers! And the age group that professional athletes compete in literally has almost 0% chance of serious illness from Covid! GET JABBED!"

The emergence of the Omicron variant has complicated things further. Players and members of the coaching staff have bemoaned the challenges that come with a bio-secure environment on a regular basis. The harsh reality, however, leans towards the possibility of bio-bubbles continue to be an integral part of cricket.

