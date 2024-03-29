Pitches in the T20 World Cup might be similar to that in India: PBKS pacer Nathan Ellis amidst IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Nathan Ellis is on the fringes of the Australian team in the shortest format and is eyeing a place in the squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

The showpiece event will be held in the USA and the West Indies, with pitches in the Caribbean of late having been on the slower side. While Ellis has been in and out of the Punjab team, he believes some of the pitches in the IPL could mirror those at the T20 World Cup.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Nathan Ellis had to say about his T20 World Cup aspirations and the pitches in North America:

"My role here with Punjab is of course to do well in the tournament, but with the World Cup coming up it is good to be here and get some reps under my belt, bowl some overs in the nets, look after my fitness and be ready to go. I don't know how the pitches are going to be for the World Cup but they might be similar (to India), there might be reverse swing, might keep a bit lower. Just trying to be prepared for all scenarios and situations."

Nathan Ellis also made it clear that his attention is fully with the Punjab Kings and helping them have a great season. While he didn't play the first game of their campaign, the Aussie believes he can add value to the team as a squad player by just being there for his teammates and lifting their spirits.

Nathan Ellis on competition for spots in the Australian team

Australia undoubtably have one of the greatest fast bowling trios ever assembled in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. With that in mind, Nathan Ellis understands that it will be extremely difficult to break into the T20I team.

However, Ellis is trying to focus on what's within his control and doing his best when the opportunity arises. He said:

"I still struggle to feel that I belong when you talk about those three players, to be in that conversation, it doesn't quite comprehend for me (laughs). For me, whenever I get the opportunity, its about the best I can do and that's all I can do. Hopefully keep my hat in the ring for selection, use the facilities that the players have to learn, rub shoulders with them, and just be a sponge, put performances on the board and soak it all in."

In 14 T20Is for Australia, Nathan Ellis has picked up 24 wickets at an economy rate of 8. Given his death bowling ability, Ellis has a good shot at making Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup.