IPL 2022: "It seems like his confidence is zero" - Piyush Chawla on Vijay Shankar's miserable form

Former Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla believes Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Vijay Shankar has lost all confidence, given his outing in IPL 2022 with the bat. Chawla stated that the Titans' continuing to back Vijay Shankar would be a massive surprise.

Vijay Shankar has been terribly out of form in the ongoing edition after the Gujarat Titans bought him for ₹1.40 crore. The 31-year-old averages an awful 4.75 from four innings this season, having scored 19 runs. He has reached double figures only once so far in IPL 2022.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo's Timeout, Chawla stated that Vijay Shankar has failed to make the most of his opportunities and doesn't seem to be in good nick. The 33-year-old elaborated:

"I would be surprised if the franchise continues to back him more because he hasn't performed despite several opportunities. Sometimes, it's more about appearing in good nick and plenty of times, even if a batter makes only 10 runs, but looks in rhythm, it works. It seems like his confidence is zero."

The two-time IPL winner backed Wriddhiman Saha to continue to open and believes he deserves more opportunities. He thinks Matthew Wade hasn't done enough to return to the playing XI.

"The way Matthew Wade batted during his opportunities, I don't think he will return to the side. Saha couldn't make an impact, but you can't drop after just one game and he deserves three to four chances. He has played in the IPL before and performed. Hence, I think the Titans will stick to him."

Saha replaced the Australian keeper-batter against the Chennai Super Kings in last week's game. However, he managed only 11 runs, facing 18 deliveries. However, the Titans won the thriller by three wickets.

"Gujarat Titans' batting unit is majorly revolving around Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill" - Piyush Chawla

Hardik Pandya and David Miller. (Credits: Twitter)

Chawla believes Hardik Pandya's move to number four is to give himself more time to be set and accelerate later. In this regard, the former India Test cricketer added:

"The way he has assumed the responsibility and we all know he has immense talent. Batting at number four, Hardik has given himself more time and the best thing is, he knows if he plays till the end, the strike rate will increase automatically. Gujarat Titans' batting unit is majorly revolving around Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill."

The Baroda-born all-rounder has garnered plenty of praise for leading the side well and has done equally well with the bat. Pandya has accumulated 228 runs in five matches this season, at an average of 76.00 and strike-rate of 136.53.

