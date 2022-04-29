"He played well for the Delhi Capitals by batting up the order" - Piyush Chawla wants Marcus Stoinis to bat higher

Former Indian leggie Piyush Chawla has previewed Friday's crucial clash between the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Pune. Chawla opined on LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' batting position by saying he must be promoted.

Stoinis has batted in different positions, mainly in the lower middle-order in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Hence, he hasn't impacted the team's cause significantly. The Australian all-rounder has played four games, managing 72 runs. However, he has maintained a strike rate of 163.64 with a best score of 38*.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Chawla reflected that Stoinis batted well for the Delhi Capitals when promoted up the order. Since the right-handed batter needs some time to settle, he feels LSG must adopt the same strategy.

Chawla said:

"If we talk of Stoinis, he played well for the Delhi Capitals by batting up the order. Hence, it's crucial to promote him here as well. He bats very much down the order when the innings heads for a close. Stoinis is a player who needs five or six deliveries to set his eyes, which is not happening. Lucknow will reap the rewards if he gets promoted."

The 33-year-old felt LSG's middle-order's consistency was down to the batters not getting enough time in the middle. Chawla admitted KL Rahul hasn't had much support from the other batters and thinks Manish Pandey should buck up.

"It was happening before that the top-order departed early and the batters coming in later were playing well. Now, they aren't getting much time to play and not too many matches either. Hence, it makes a difference to their batting."

He added:

"The way KL Rahul has been playing, he only needs a little support from the other end, which is not there; however, I expect it to be there in the upcoming games. Manish Pandey is not looking in good rhythm; hence, it's a concern. He has been like it since the last 2-3 seasons."

Skipper KL Rahul has been in scintillating form this season and is the second-highest run-getter. The right-handed batter has accumulated 368 runs in eight matches at 61.33, striking at 147.79 with two centuries.

Ravi Bishnoi's form remains a concern: Piyush Chawla

Ravi Bishnoi. (Image Credits: Getty)

The two-time IPL winner claimed that although LSG's pace-bowling attack is strong, their lead spinner Ravi Bishnoi must do more. Chawla insists that the wrist spinner has to develop variations to take wickets.

"If we talk of their fast bowling attack, it's looking excellent. Despite Avesh Khan missing out in the last game, they bowled well. With Avesh returning, it will look stronger. Speaking of Ravi Bishnoi, his form remains a concern because he is a retained cricketer. There is an expectation that a retained player will perform up to the mark."

He added:

"People didn't understand much in the last two seasons; however, now he has become predictable. All of his deliveries come in, he doesn't bowl leg-spin; hence, he is facing challenges. Unless he starts bowling the balls leaving the batters, he will continue to struggle."

Bishnoi was one of three players bought by the Super Giants before the mega auction. However, the 21-year old has taken only six wickets in eight matches at 41.17.

