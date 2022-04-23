IPL 2022: Piyush Chawla concerned about Kolkata Knight Riders' overdependence on Andre Russell

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla spoke about Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) excessive dependence on Andre Russell. Chawla mentioned this while previewing KKR's match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. He also talked about the prospect of Andre Russell batting higher in the order.

Russell has been the heart and soul of the Knight Riders since he joined the franchise. The seam-bowling all-rounder's form with the bat has been encouraging in IPL 2022, striking at 177.22 in seven games and averaging 44.75. However, the side needs more from the West Indian cricketer.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Rajasthan Royals are back in the game



#IPL2022 es.pn/IPL22-30 Ashwin brings out the carrom ball and cleans up Dre Russ for a golden duckRajasthan Royals are back in the game Ashwin brings out the carrom ball and cleans up Dre Russ for a golden duckRajasthan Royals are back in the game#IPL2022 es.pn/IPL22-30 https://t.co/uGfCAa7HPm

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo's Timeout, the former India Test cricketer referred to KKR's performance against the Rajasthan Royals and their collapse after Russell departed. Although he admits that there were positives for Kolkata - Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer's batting - Venkatesh Iyer's form remains a concern.

"Yes, absolutely. If we talk about the previous game, when Andre Russell perished, it felt like they don't have any batters remaining. They eventually crumbled. They weren't getting a stable opening stand either, but Aaron Finch played a good knock. Shreyas Iyer looked on and off, however, he batted well and had rhythm. Venkatesh Iyer is yet to score runs and didn't get too much success opening the innings. He couldn't make runs batting lower down the order either. That is also a point of concern."

The 33-year old also feels Russell can bat higher up the order. However, KKR have doubts over the lower order's abilities. Chawla continued:

"Both Russell's and Pandya's potentials are different. The way Hardik Pandya has adapted to the game, Andre Russell can do as well and has done before. However, KKR's thought process is like if Russell goes early, who will stabilize the innings later. Hence, KKR have those doubts."

The Knight Riders were in a winning spot against the Royals before Yuzvendra Chahal ended their hopes. Chahal took a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul, while Russell departed for a golden duck.

"Bowling is one of the main reasons" - Piyush Chawla on KKR's poor run

Varun Chakravarthy. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Piyush Chawla thinks that Kolkata's string of losses are down to Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy's inability to make an impact. He added:

"Bowling is one of the main reasons. Their two main bowlers - Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy - their form is a concern because their economy ranges from 10 or 11 in every game without wickets. Hence, it's one of the most significant concerns."

The two-time champions will face the second-ranked Gujarat Titans in a bid to bring their campaign back on track. The runners-up of IPL 2021 have already lost four out of their seven matches.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat