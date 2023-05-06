"Play on a rank turner" - Aakash Chopra on what CSK's tactics should be for IPL 2023 clash vs Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra wants the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to prepare a square turner for their IPL 2023 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The two sides will lock horns in the afternoon game on Saturday (May 6) at Chepauk in Chennai. A win for either side will help them climb into second position in the points table and enhance their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Chennai Super Kings have a tough task ahead of them and should therefore prepare a turning track, explaining:

"They generally make a fortress at home but the fortress has been breached twice this year. The Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have done that, and Mumbai have historically played very well here. So there is going to be a huge challenge in front of Chennai."

The former Indian opener added:

"What should be the tactics in this match? I would urge Chennai to play on a rank turner. The ball should turn a lot because you have much superior spin as compared to your opposition."

Chopra pointed out that CSK have a plethora of spin-bowling options at their disposal, elaborating:

"Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and if you want you can play Mitchell Santner as well. As of now, flat pitches are being made, where 200 runs are being scored and chased down, but it will be better for Chennai's health if that doesn't happen in the afternoon game."

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 3/20 in four overs in the reverse fixture between the two sides. Mitchell Santner also picked up a couple of wickets as CSK registered a convincing seven-wicket win.

"Devon Conway doesn't get out" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's batting

Devon Conway is CSK's top run-getter in IPL 2023 thus far.

While observing that both sides have formidable batting lineups, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings have the better bowling attack, stating:

"They bat well here in any case. Devon Conway doesn't get out. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen, then Jadeja and MS Dhoni. Batting has a lot of might. The opposition team also has the batting might but bowling is a problem for Mumbai."

Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians have invariably conceded 200-plus scores in the last few games. However, he praised their batting for chasing down massive totals in their last two matches.

