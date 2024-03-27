"Playing under Hardik does not make Rohit smaller" - Navjot Singh Sidhu on MI's dynamic after captaincy switch

Former Indian batter Navjot Singh Sidhu feels playing under Hardik Pandya should not impact Rohit Sharma in IPL 2024, considering the ultimate goal of team success.

In a sensational off-season, MI traded in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans (GT) and appointed the all-rounder as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. While the captaincy switch had its share of detractors, the dust settled down ahead of the start of the season.

However, all eyes were on the dynamics between Hardik and Rohit during MI's opening-game defeat to GT.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sidhu cited the examples of past Indian teams with several former captains playing at once without any issues.

"I have played in an Indian team where five captains used to pay together. Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri. Pick up a brick and you will find a captain both above and below it. There were no issues because they were playing for their nation. The motivation was to play for your country. So, playing under Hardik does not make Rohit smaller," Sidhu said.

Rohit led MI to all five titles during his captaincy tenure from 2013 to 2023, including back-to-back triumphs in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Hardik enjoyed success in his two seasons as GT skipper in 2022 and 2023. They won the title in their maiden appearance and finished as runner-up last year.

"They gave it three years and when it did not work, they got a new person for the job" - Navjot Singh Sidhu

Expand Tweet

Navjot Singh Sidhu defended MI for making the captaincy change, considering the lack of success over the past three years.

After winning five titles in eight seasons from 2013 to 2020, MI missed the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 and was ousted in Qualifier 2 last season. Sidhu feels CSK went through a similar passing of the baton, with MS Dhoni relinquishing captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad a day before the start of IPL 2024.

"Dhoni has passed the baton already and that could have happened in Mumbai Indians as well. But this is a franchise and they look at the performances. They gave it three years and when it did not work, they got a new person for the job. You need to accept it. But Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are great players," Sidhu continued.

Despite losing the season opener is familiar territory for MI, Hardik Pandya would look to open his account as captain when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next outing on March 27.