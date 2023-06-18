"Playing in India is really tough as a fast bowler" - Kagiso Rabada admits to challenges ahead of 2023 World Cup

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has highlighted the struggles fast bowlers face on the docile Indian wickets ahead of the 2023 World Cup later this year. However, the Johannesburg-born bowler feels he has reached an age where he knows how to read any pitch well.

With the World Cup set to be played in India, Rabada has decent ODI numbers in the country, albeit with a small sample size. In seven ODIs in India, the 28-year-old has picked up 13 scalps at an average 25.85 and an economy rate of 5.18.

ICC @ICC



Relive that spell as we celebrate his birthday today!

In his maiden ODI, a 20-year-old Kagiso Rabada took 6/16 against Bangladesh – the best figures on debut🤯Relive thatspell as we celebrate his birthday today! In his maiden ODI, a 20-year-old Kagiso Rabada took 6/16 against Bangladesh – the best figures on debut🤯Relive that 🔥🔥🔥 spell as we celebrate his birthday today!https://t.co/MHP31c9tOa

Speaking to IOL Sport, the right-arm speedster claimed:

"Playing in India is really tough as a fast bowler on some of those wickets. I guess the challenge now, at the age that I am, is to know (and understand) the basic information that a newbie wouldn’t know. You are always learning and always looking to be as effective as you can be on different wickets. It is all about reading (the pitch) better and that is in combination with the goals that you set."

Nevertheless, the Proteas cricketer struggled to make an impact for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. In six matches, he managed only seven wickets at an average of 33.14 and had an economy rate of 10.09.

"I am always confident in my abilities as a cricketer" - Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite some recent inconsistencies, Rabada said he possesses complete faith in his skills and believes in a flexible approach.

"I am always confident in my abilities as a cricketer. As a leader, it is something that I am learning. It is not something that you just get right, and it is not something that is textbook. There has to be a nuisance to it, and I think people lead in different ways. I think I am finding my own leadership style. I am opening my mind to it so as not to follow a more mundane approach."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda wickets in the Powerplay and for that he was named the Man of the Match



#SouthAfrica #Bangladesh #SAvBAN #T20WorldCup Kagiso Rabada was just brilliant with the new ball, picking upwickets in the Powerplay and for that he was named the Man of the Match Kagiso Rabada was just brilliant with the new ball, picking up 3️⃣ wickets in the Powerplay and for that he was named the Man of the Match 👏🇿🇦#SouthAfrica #Bangladesh #SAvBAN #T20WorldCup https://t.co/3H8t2YeGUi

The 28-year-old will undoubtedly spearhead the bowling attack alongside Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi in the 2023 World Cup. The Proteas are yet to lift the 50-over World Cup trophy.

