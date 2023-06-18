"Playing in India is really tough as a fast bowler" - Kagiso Rabada admits to challenges ahead of 2023 World Cup

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has highlighted the struggles fast bowlers face on the docile Indian wickets ahead of the 2023 World Cup later this year. However, the Johannesburg-born bowler feels he has reached an age where he knows how to read any pitch well.
With the World Cup set to be played in India, Rabada has decent ODI numbers in the country, albeit with a small sample size. In seven ODIs in India, the 28-year-old has picked up 13 scalps at an average 25.85 and an economy rate of 5.18.
Speaking to IOL Sport, the right-arm speedster claimed:
"Playing in India is really tough as a fast bowler on some of those wickets. I guess the challenge now, at the age that I am, is to know (and understand) the basic information that a newbie wouldn’t know. You are always learning and always looking to be as effective as you can be on different wickets. It is all about reading (the pitch) better and that is in combination with the goals that you set."
Nevertheless, the Proteas cricketer struggled to make an impact for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. In six matches, he managed only seven wickets at an average of 33.14 and had an economy rate of 10.09.
"I am always confident in my abilities as a cricketer" - Kagiso Rabada
Despite some recent inconsistencies, Rabada said he possesses complete faith in his skills and believes in a flexible approach.
"I am always confident in my abilities as a cricketer. As a leader, it is something that I am learning. It is not something that you just get right, and it is not something that is textbook. There has to be a nuisance to it, and I think people lead in different ways. I think I am finding my own leadership style. I am opening my mind to it so as not to follow a more mundane approach."
The 28-year-old will undoubtedly spearhead the bowling attack alongside Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi in the 2023 World Cup. The Proteas are yet to lift the 50-over World Cup trophy.
