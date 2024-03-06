"Plays for the Indian cricket team but knows far beyond what's outside his own sport" - Sanjay Manjrekar hails Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of 100th Test

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised Ravichandran Ashwin's unique ability to expand his knowledge beyond only on-field cricket ahead of his momentous 100th Test at Dharamsala.

During the third Test of the ongoing England series, Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to achieve the historic 500-wicket mark for India in the red-ball format. With 507 wickets in 99 Tests at an average of 23.91, Ashwin is ninth all-time in Test wickets and third among active cricketers behind James Anderson and Nathan Lyon.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of the fifth Test in Dharamsala, Manjrekar recalled Ashwin's interactions with curators and first-class cricketers during the COVID-19 pandemic [0:57].

"His defiant batting down the order despite his huge bowling success tells you the kind of player he is. During COVID-19, I remember him talking to a lot of people on social media, to curators and first-class players. So he is a very different kind of player, somebody who plays for the Indian cricket team but knows far beyond what's outside his own sport. That is what I love about him," said Manjrekar.

He added:

"He's someone who'll always make cricket interesting to watch because of all he has done over the years and finally a real artist with the kind of artistry he does with his fingers."

Ravichandran Ashwin is also level with Anil Kumble for 35 five-wicket hauls in Tests, the most by an Indian bowler and fourth overall behind only Muttiah Muralidaran, Shane Warne, and Sir Richard Hadlee.

The 37-year-old has picked up 17 wickets in the ongoing England series to help India take an unassailable 3-1 series lead with one match to go.

"I remember CSK would give him the tough over to bowl" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ravichandran Ashwin

Sanjay Manjrekar recalled his first sighting of Ravichandran Ashwin coming during his days of bowling challenging overs for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), even as a youngster.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the off-spinner represented CSK for eight years from 2008 to 2015. Ashwin helped the franchise to its first two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.

He was also part of the side's two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014, including winning the Player of the Tournament award in the former.

"The first time of seeing Ashwin was for CSK when as a finger spinner, he kept things simple. But I remember CSK would give him the tough over to bowl yet he did that without a problem. It told me this player is pretty special. There have been so many brilliant spells where he has turned matches on its head and won several Man of the series awards," said Manjrekar [1:55].

Despite playing for the Rising Pune SuperGiant, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and the Rajasthan Royals since his CSK stint, Ravichandran Ashwin has been a force to reckon with in the IPL. He is the league's fifth-leading wicket-taker with 171 wickets at an average of 28.66 and an economy of 7.01 in 197 games.

